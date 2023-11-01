SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

