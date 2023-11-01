SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Up 2.1 %

SJW Group stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. SJW Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 830.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SJW

About SJW Group

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.