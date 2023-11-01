Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 1st

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Murphy USA has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $22.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.5 %

MUSA stock opened at $362.80 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $372.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.41 and its 200-day moving average is $310.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,758,446.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares in the company, valued at $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

