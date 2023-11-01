Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.