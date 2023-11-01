Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $19.69.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
