Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

