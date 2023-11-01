Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.
Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance
Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78.
Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WABC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WABC
Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westamerica Bancorporation
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.