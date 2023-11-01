First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded to Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.12.

TSE FM opened at C$16.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.71. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$16.00 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. Insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

