Akzo Nobel Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKZOY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

