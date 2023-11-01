Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

AKZOY opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

