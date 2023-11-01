Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 85.81%. The business had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Denny’s

Denny’s Price Performance

Denny’s stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $478.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.13.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Denny’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 92,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $1,010,512. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.