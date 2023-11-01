Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities stock opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.82.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

