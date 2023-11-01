Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 290 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $213.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.80.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.