Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,976 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,756,000 after buying an additional 5,754,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,495,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,624,000 after purchasing an additional 793,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

