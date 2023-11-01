Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

