Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

