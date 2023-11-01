Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 15,177 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 45.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 53,728 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $227,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 35.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

