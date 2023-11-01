Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 10,471 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.