Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.