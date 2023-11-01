Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

