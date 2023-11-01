Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.