Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,452,000 after purchasing an additional 190,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZS opened at $158.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.71 and a 200 day moving average of $142.55. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.94.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,398 shares of company stock worth $18,109,835. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

