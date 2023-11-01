Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,085 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

