Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 29,371 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.