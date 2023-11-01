Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,358,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,067,000 after acquiring an additional 422,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

