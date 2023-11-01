Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,613 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

