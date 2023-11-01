Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,721,538,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

