Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,751 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LIN opened at $382.16 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $289.94 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a market cap of $185.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.03.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.