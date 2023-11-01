Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 962 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $165.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $189.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

