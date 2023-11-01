Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 2.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,394.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMVM opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $49.63.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

