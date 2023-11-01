Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,455 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

