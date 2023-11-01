Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,580 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $101.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.39.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $437,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,291,445.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,564 shares of company stock worth $1,740,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

