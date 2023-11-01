Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $7,071,186.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

