Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after buying an additional 127,620 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $176.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

