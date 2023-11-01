Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.23 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

