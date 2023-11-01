iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

