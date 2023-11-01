Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

