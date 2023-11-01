United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

View Our Latest Report on X

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 36.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 457,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 121,141 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.