Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 on November 17th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $187.30 on Wednesday. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $155.60 and a 52 week high of $247.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.57. The company has a market cap of $957.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 29.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 70.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALX. StockNews.com lowered Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on ALX

About Alexander’s

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.