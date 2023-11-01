FY2026 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Cut by Analyst

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$4.03 and a 52 week high of C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.42.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

