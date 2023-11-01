William Blair Comments on Encompass Health Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

