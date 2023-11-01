Lazard Ltd (LAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 17th

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Lazard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lazard to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

NYSE LAZ opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.42. Lazard has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 26.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

