Baker Hughes (BKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 17th

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Baker Hughes has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,500. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 45.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.