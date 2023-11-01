AMCON Distributing (DIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 17th

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DIT stock opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $154.04 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMCON Distributing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

See Also

