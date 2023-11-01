Lazard Ltd (LAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 17th

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Lazard has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lazard has a payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lazard to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Lazard stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lazard has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

