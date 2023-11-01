United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United States Steel to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,202 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 457,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 121,141 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

