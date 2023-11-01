PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 79.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 146,650.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

