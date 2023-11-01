Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 on November 17th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Alexander’s Price Performance

Shares of ALX opened at $187.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $957.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.35 and its 200 day moving average is $182.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $247.35.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 49.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALX

About Alexander’s

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.