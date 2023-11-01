Baker Hughes (BKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Baker Hughes has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,069,500 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

