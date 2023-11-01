Research Analysts Set Expectations for CVRx, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for CVRx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million.

CVRX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on CVRx from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

CVRX stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. CVRx has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 12.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth $2,388,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVRx in the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

