Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after purchasing an additional 537,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $22,291,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 40.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 983,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 281,305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Omnicell by 698.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 238,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 230,295 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.