Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1,475.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.31.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $349.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.58. The stock has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.05 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.